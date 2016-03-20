MFA: Kazakhstan strongly condemned suicide bombing in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan issued a statement regarding the suicide bombing in Istanbul, Turkey.

“Kazakhstan strongly condemns March 19 terrorist act in Istanbul, which led to multiple deaths of people – nationals of various states. Kazakhstan provides all-round support to the Turkish authorities and expresses solidarity in their fight with terrorism.

Being a member of the global community, Kazakhstan expresses its concern over the situation in Turkey and strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands for adoption of efficient collective efforts by the world community in order to root out this phenomenon. Kazakhstan believes that terrorism is a threat to the security of the entire world.

Based on the principles of international law and appropriate resolutions of the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan calls all countries of the world to take joint efforts under the UN aegis against spread of terrorism and extremism. Namely for this reason, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward an initiative on formation of the Global Anti-Terrorism Coalition,” the statement reads.