MFA: No nationals of Kazakhstan injured in NYC terror attack

"According to the information available so far, no citizens of Kazakhstan were killed or injured when a pick-up truck ran down people in New York City. The Kazakh diplomats will continue to monitor the situation," Anuar Zhainakov said.

Recall that 8 people were killed and over 12 were injured in the terror attack that occurred in New York City on Tuesday. According to the police's official data, the attacker was driving the truck along a cycle lane and was running over everyone on the way. The suspect has been detained.

The officials claim the man acted voluntarily, and regard the incident as a terror attack.