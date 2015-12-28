MFA of Kazakhstan commented on information about detention of Kazakhstani students in Saudi Arabia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan commented on the information about detention of Kazakhstani students in Saudi Arabia.

"At the moment we have the information about detention of three citizens of Kazakhstan in Medina on December 20 this year. All of them are students of the Islamic University of Madinah. Presently, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia tries to receive information about the reasons of their detention. Thus, after the information is received the necessary legal assistance will be provided.

The ministry, however, does not have any information about detention of the other two Kazakhstanis the mass media informed about earlier," head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform.