MFA of Kazakhstan offers condolences to France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan forcefully condemns the terrorist acts in Paris, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the people of France, families and friends of people who lost their lives in those terrorist acts and wish quick recovery to the injured.

Kazakhstan supports the efforts of the international community within the UN in a fight against terrorism and extremism and we are confident that we can defeat the evil by joining the efforts. One of the ways to fight terrorism could be the establishment of the global anti-terrorist network under the auspices of the UN," the text of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.