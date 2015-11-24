MFA of Kazakhstan recommends Kazakhstanis use cautions in Brussels

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan addresses Kazakhstanis who are in Brussels now.

"The maximum level 4 of the terrorist threat has been on in Brussels and Vilvoorde since November 20. In this regard, the residents of Brussels are advised to avoid the crowded places and follow all the instructions of the law-enforcement bodies such as not to spread rumours and trust only official information from the state authorities," the statement reads.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium works as usual and keeps in touch with all the citizens of Kazakhstan in Brussels.

"For reasons of safety, all the citizens of Kazakhstan who are in Brussels and vicinity are also advised to follow the recommendations of the Belgian authorities," the statement of the Ministry reads.