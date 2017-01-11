MFA preparing for Syria talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry is preparing for Syria peace talks in Astana. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev at the Central Communications Service briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We hope they (talks - edit.) will happen. We are in the process. The work is underway. As soon there are details we will inform you...", said Ashikbayev, answering journalists' questions.



Earlier Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin discussed the upcoming talks in Astana. And January 23 was announced as the date. However, this time Deputy Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev did not mention a specific date.

The briefing also highlighted the results of high-level debates that took place in the UN Security Council on January 10 where Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov presented President Nursultan Nazarbayev's policy address.