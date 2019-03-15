MFA’s preliminary data: No Kazakhstanis injured in terror attack in New Zealand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstani citizens among those killed and injured in the terror attack in New Zealand, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Our diplomats keep in touch with local authorities. The full list of injured and dead people has not been published yet," the statement says.

It is to be recalled that New Zealand police said Friday that a number of fatalities have been confirmed after shooting incidents at two mosques in Christchurch earlier in the day.