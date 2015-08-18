  • kz
    MFA says there are no Kazakhstanis among Bangkok explosion victims

    11:55, 18 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the situation regarding the explosion in Bangkok.

    According to the latest data, there were no Kazakhstanis among the victims of the explosion which occurred in the tourist part of Bangkok August 17, 2015. Taking into account the warning issued by the law enforcement agencies of Thailand on possible repeat of the explosions, the Foreign Office recommends Kazakhstani residents in Bangkok to refrain from visits to the central parts of the city and mass gathering places.

