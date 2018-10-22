  • kz
    MFA studies issue of holding UN special session in Astana

    19:23, 22 October 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proceeded to addressing the issue of holding UN special session in Astana, MFA's Official Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing.

    Summarizing the results of the Kazakh President’s participation in the ASEM Summit in Brussels, he said the event gained special importance amid continuing crises in global policy and economy, growing inequality in countries’ development and complicated processes accompanying globalization.

    The Spokesperson reminded that taking the floor at the  Summit’s plenary session, Nursultan Nazarbayev called the world powers to use the ASEM platform for settling these problems. “This appeal was addressed primarily to the U.S., the Russian Federation, China and EU countries. The Kazakh leader offered to study the possibility of convening the UN special session and use the Astana platform, if needed. The issue sparked interest among international communities. The Ministry has already set to study the issue,” said Smadyarov.

    He added that the Chair's statement adopted at the ASEM Leaders Summit covers  numerous issues such as interrelated cooperation in politics and security, economy and finance, educational and cultural-humanitarian sectors.   

     

     

