MFA takes all required measures to save Kazakhstanis from imprisonment and capital punishment abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia, Germany, UAE, South Korea, Japan, China, Israel, Turkey, Poland, France, Sweden, Italy and Greece - this is the list of the countries where Kazakhstanis are serving their prison sentences. Some of them have been sentenced to life imprisonment, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads, Kazinform reports.

Most of them were convicted for theft, disorderly conduct, robbery, smuggling, prostitution, fraud, trafficking in drugs and murder.

More detailed information about the number of Kazakhstanis imprisoned abroad and extradited to the motherland is under the jurisdiction of the Legal Statistics Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

“In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan takes all required measures to help our compatriots and save them from imprisonment and capital punishment abroad,” the Ministry says.

Recall that 21-year-old Kazakhstani national Akzharkyn Turlybay was detained at the Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling 4.5kg of drugs. She was going to Malaysia to buy clothes and sell them in Kazakhstan. The girl is sure that the drugs were planted on her. Chinese court sentenced her to life imprisonment. Later the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors (CARICC) stated that the girl had become a victim of a Nigerian drug mafia. On April 7, 2016 the court of appeals decided to reverse life imprisonment of Akzharkyn Turlybay and submit her case to reconsideration to the first instance court. After the Nov 2 court hearing in Guangzhou, her Chinese attorney Feng Zhijian expressed confidence in fair decision of the court and bright future of the Kazakh girl. According to him, the court will announce its decision not later than in January 2017.