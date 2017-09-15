MFA to take foreign journalists on press tour around Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan will organize a press tour for representatives of foreign mass media around Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the research-to-practice conference "Modernization 3.0: Rukhani zhangyru" Talgat Zhumagulov, Chairman of the International Information Committee of the ministry, revealed that the press tour will take journalists from 8 foreign countries around the cities of Astana and Almaty as well as South Kazakhstan region where they can familiarize themselves with cultural heritage and modern culture of our country.



Within the framework of the press tour, journalists will attend the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater, the Abai Theater in Almaty, the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall, the National Museum in Astana and the Museum named after Kasteyev in Almaty.



According to Zhumagulov, organizers of the press tour plan to hold meetings with writers and poets, briefings with linguists, cultural and arts experts. There are also plans to visit Kazakhfilm Film Studio. The ultimate goal, in his words, is to show international community how rich the Kazakh culture is.