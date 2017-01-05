MFA to verify information on detention of Kazakhstanis in connection with Istanbul attack

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is checking information published by Turkish media about detention of Kazakhstan citizens in connection with a nightclub attack in Istanbul, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are now checking this information. Additional information will be provided later", says MFA of RoK in its statement.

According to Turkish news agency Doğan, the country's law enforcement agencies have detained 40 people suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack. Among those detained, according to the agency are 20 children: 9 boys and 11 girls. The majority of the detainees is citizens of Dagestan, there are also Kyrgyz and Kazakh citizens, who are presumably from Turkestan. Detentions were mainly carried out in Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul, where police raided eight addresses. Prior to that, 27 people have been detained in the western city of İzmir including three families.

On Sunday, January 1, 39 people were killed as a result of an armed attack on a nightclub in Istanbul. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers were wearing Santa Claus outfits. The nationals of Canada, India, Syria, Israel, Tunisia, Iraq, Lebanon, Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Russia were among those killed. Another 69 people were injured in the attack.

As it was reported earlier the so called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.