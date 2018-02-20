MFA updates list of countries Kazakh people can travel to visa free

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the list of the countries with which Kazakhstan enjoys visa-free travel, Kazinform reports.

From now on Kazakhstani nationals can stay without visa in Azerbaijan for up to 30 days, Albania - up to 90 days, Argentina - up to 30 days, Armenia, Barbados - up to 28 days, Belarus, Brazil - up to 30 days, Colombia - up to 90 days, the Republic of Korea - up to 30 days, Costa Rica - up to 90 days, Kyrgyzstan, Macedonia - up to 90 days, Malaysia - up to 30 days, Moldova - up to 90 days, Mongolia - up to 90 days, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates - up to 30 days, Russia, the Seychelles Islands, Serbia - up to 30 days, Tajikistan, Turkey - up to 30 days, Uzbekistan, Ukraine - up to 90 days, the Philippines - up to 30 days and Ecuador - up to 30 days.



The ministry is working on abolishing the visa regime with Israel, Thailand, the Republic of Fiji and Macao. The visa-free regime with Cuba hasn't become effective yet.



Earlier the Foreign Ministry released a handout with rules and recommendations for citizens of Kazakhstan traveling abroad.