MFA verifies if there're Kazakhstanis among victims of deadly earthquake in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan clarifies if there're the citizens of Kazakhstan among the victims of the deadly earthquake in Italian Amatrice town, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov told a Kazinform correspondent.

"There has been no information about our citizens in that town so far. We will continue to check the information," Anuar Zhainakov said.

As was earlier informed, the deadly earthquake shook the Italian town of Amatrice, some people were killed and a lot of people were reported injured.