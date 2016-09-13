MFA verifies information about Kazakh students arrested in Pakistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs verifies information about two Kazakh students arrested in Pakistan.

"We have not received any official confirmation yet. Presently, we are checking reliability of this information," said MFA Spokesman Anuar Zhainakov.



Recall that Kazakhstani students were arrested in Pakistan's Gujrat for violating visa regime.



Pakistan's DAWN news portal informed on September 12 about arrest of at least 24 foreign students coming from Asian and African countries, whose visas expired and who illegally resided in Tableeghi Markaz seminary.



Five of them are Chinese, four are Indonesians, six are Sudanese, two each are from Thailand, Philippine, Kazakhstan, and Chad and one belonged to Malaysia.



Some students' visas expired in December 2015, while others resided there without any visa, Gujrat police of told DAWN.

The students were sent to jail of Gujrat.



Read more