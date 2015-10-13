MH17 Ukraine disaster: Dutch to report on cause
Preliminary findings say it was hit by "high-energy objects from outside the aircraft", fuelling speculation that a surface-to-air missile was responsible.
There were 193 Dutch nationals among the victims.
Four questions
The Dutch Safety Board is expected to present its findings first to the victims' families and relatives and then to reporters at the Gilze-Rijen military base.
The board will also show parts of the aircraft that have been brought back from the rebel-held Donetsk region and reconstructed.
The report will look at four key issues:
However, the report will not directly address the issue of who was responsible for the disaster.
This is because the board does not have the authority to apportion blame under the rules governing international flight crash investigations.
A separate Dutch-led criminal investigation is still going on, and its findings are expected to be published in several months' time.
Prosecutors have suggested that the aircraft was most likely brought down by a Buk surface-to-air missile. In August, they said they were investigating fragments "possibly originating from a Buk".
In July, Russia vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council to set up an international tribunal into the MH17 air disaster.
President Vladimir Putin said at the time the establishment of such a tribunal would be "premature" and "counter-productive".
Before the Dutch report is released on Tuesday, Russia's state arms producer Almaz-Antey - which makes Buk missiles - is expected to announce the results of its own investigation into the crash.
Senior Russian government officials have said the Dutch investigators have not been co-operating with Russian experts.
"A series of facts (about the shooting down) that were presented by Russia seem have not been taken into consideration - for reasons that we do not understand," Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said on Monday. For more information go to BBC.com.