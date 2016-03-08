MH370: Did the pilots do it?

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Two years after MH370 went missing and key questions remain unanswered: Where is the plane and what happened in the cockpit in the early hours of March 8, 2014?

Amid the conspiracy theories, there are two main views on what might have happened, CNN reports.

The first suggests that the captain hijacked the plane and flew it with all 238 other people on board to their deaths by crashing in the southern Indian Ocean.

The second view, and the one to which I subscribe, is that there was some form of mechanical fault.

Under that scenario, the pilots tried to get back to safety in Malaysia, but became incapacitated and the plane flew on; or that the pilots are heroes, and knowing they were doomed, set a course to avoid ground casualties and died after the plane crashed.

The simple, short answer as to which is true: we don't know. Anyone who tells you they do know is, frankly, making it up.

Whether premeditated (as the evidence shows with Germanwings) or on the spur of the moment, the deranged mind doesn't spend hours carefully plotting flight plans, working out how to disconnect every communication tool on the aircraft, then flying elaborate routes around countries ostensibly to avoid military radars. No -- they take over the aircraft and crash the plane. MH370 doesn't fit this pattern. And so far I can't find any case that would suggest it does.

With pilot suicide cases, we tend to find out the potential reasons relatively quickly. With Germanwings, we found out almost immediately the psychological and medical issues suffered by Lubitz. He had been doctor shopping in the weeks before the crash, visiting numerous general practitioners, psychologists. He had ripped up sick notes in his apartment and had been researching online suicide methods and the locking mechanism of the cockpit door.

