MH370 relatives arrive in Madagascar in search of debris

LONDON. KAZINFORM Relatives of those who died on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 have arrived in Madagascar to lobby for the search for debris from the missing aircraft to be expanded.

They said in advance of their trip that if necessary, they would take the search into their own hands.

All debris thought to be from the plane has so far been found in east Africa.

The plane disappeared on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014 with 239 people on board.

It is thought that missing jet is most likely to have crashed into the southern Indian Ocean.



