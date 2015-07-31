MH370 search: Reunion debris to be tested in France

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Debris found on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is to be transported to France to find out whether it is from the missing flight MH370, Malaysia's prime minister has said.

Initial reports suggest the 2m-long object is very likely to be from a Boeing 777, Najib Razak said. The Malaysia Airlines flight - a Boeing 777 - vanished while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014, BBC News reports. The search has focused on part of the southern Indian Ocean east of Reunion. Oceanographer David Griffin, of Australia's national science agency, told the BBC that the location of the find was "consistent with where we think debris might have turned up". There were 239 passengers and crew on board the plane when it went missing.

