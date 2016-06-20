MH370 site releases beach find photos

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Campaigners for families of those on board missing flight MH370 have released photographs of personal items that washed up on a Madagascar beach, hoping to identify them, BBC News reports.

Some 20 items found include purses, backpacks and part of a laptop case.



There are no labels identifying them as belonging to the 239 people on board the jet that vanished two years ago.



The items were found by US lawyer Blaine Gibson, who concedes they may be irrelevant in the hunt for MH370.



"They may have just fallen off a ship," Mr Gibson told the BBC.



"Still, I found them on the same 18km (11-mile) stretch of beach where I found suspected aircraft parts [of the Malaysia Airlines jet] so it is important that they are investigated properly."



MH370 was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014 and is presumed to have crashed into the southern Indian Ocean after veering off course.

