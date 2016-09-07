MI-8 helicopter with 22 people onboard crashed in Kyzylorda region (UPDATED)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A helicopter belonging to Euro-Asia Air company crashed in Kyzylorda region. No victims were reported.

According to the company’s PR department, the accident occurred on September 7 at 15:40 Astana time.

“MI-8 helicopter belonging to Euro-Asia Air company fell after takeoff. 19 employees of the Zhezkazgan Oil Pipeline Department of JSC KazTransOil Eastern Branch and 3 crew members were onboard of the aircraft, which had to transport the workers to the Kumkol oil pump station. As a result of the accident, 4 people got various injuries. After receiving first aid, all of them were sent to Kyzylorda city for further medical examination. No victims were reported. The cause and circumstances of the accident are verified now,” the company said.