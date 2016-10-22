Mi-8 victims are mourned

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A day of mourning has been announced in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area due to the crash of Mi-8 helicopter which resulted in 19 fatalities, assistant to the governor of the region Kudrat Baychibayev informed, RIA Novosti tells.

"October 22 is announced mourning day. All flags will be hauled down, all entertainment activities are cancelled", - he told.

He also reported that the governor expressed condolences to the families of the dead.

Earlier it was reported that the Transport Minister charged Rosaviatsia to carry out an investigation of the crash of Mi-8 in Yamal.

Mi-8 helicopter was wrecked in Yamal. According to the data, 19 people have died. In total onboard there were 22 persons: 19 passengers and three crew members. A criminal case was initiated, three versions of the accident are being considered.