MIA: 37 minors died in road accidents since Jan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 37 minors have been killed and more than 1,000 have been injured in road accidents across Kazakhstan since the year beginning, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the MIA officials, in the vast majority cases, the accidents occurred due to irresponsibility and complacency of adults.

More than 90% of road accidents occurred through a fault of drivers.

“Children die because they are transported unbelted, because their parents do not use child restraints and breach driving regulations,” says Press Secretary of the Administrative Police Committee Irina Lukyanina.