MIA Emergencies Committee attracts additional personnel to liquidate flooding consequences in Kostanay (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kostanay regional emergencies authorities attract additional personnel for liquidating the consequences of flooding. Official spokesperson of the Kazakh MIA Emergencies Committee Ruslan Imankulov told it Kazinform.

“The Committee has attracted a large number of personnel and special vehicles for liquidation of consequences of flooding in Kostanay-2 micro-district. 24-hour watch by local executives, police officers and emergencies specialists has been organized,” he said.

Kostanay-2 micro-district is located in a flood-risk area.

Flooding was caused by heavy rains and proximity of ground waters to surface. Storm water drainage systems have already been cleaned and snow has been removed from this area.



