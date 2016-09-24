MIA Emergencies Committee confirmed burning of Porsche Cayenne in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MIA Emergencies Committee Ruslan Imankulov told mass media that the car burnt today at night was a Porsche Cayenne.

Recall that the incident occurred on September 23. According to witnesses, fire broke out in engine bay of the vehicle and then spread to the passenger compartment.



The car is beyond repair, the witnesses say.



"The firefighting service was reported about the burning car at 23:59 Astana time. The incident occurred at Baiturssynov Street. When the firemen came, they saw that fire had broken out in the engine bay of the Porsche Cayenne. The fire damaged also rear bumper of Toyota Camry which was parked next to the Porsche. The fire was localized at 00:10 and extinguished at 00:12. No victims or injuries were reported," said Imankulov.