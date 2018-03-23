Miami Open: Zarina Diyas beats holder of two Grand Slam titles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №54 Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan stunned Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova (№27) in the second round of the 2018 Miami Open, SPORTINFORM reports.

1 hour 1 minute was enough for our compatriot to secure a confident win (6-1, 6-3). It is worth mentioning that Kuznetsova is the winner of the 2004 US Open and the 2009 French Open. This was the first match between the opponents.

In the third round, Diyas will play against Carina Witthöft of Germany (№57). They once have faced each other, and the Kazakh athlete proved to be stronger. The match between Zarina Diyas and Carina Witthöft will be held tomorrow, March 24th.

Photo courtesy of static.tildacdn.com