Michael Bloomberg confirms eyeing 2016 presidential bid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he is looking at the possibility of running for the White House amid the current low quality presidential debate that offends US voters.

"I find the level of discourse and discussion distressingly banal and an outrage and an insult to the voters," Bloomberg said on Monday in an interview with the Financial Times. The mayor added that he is "looking at all the options," when it comes to running for office.

US media reported in January that Bloomberg had requested a draft plan for a presidential campaign as an independent.

The Luntz Global polling firm revealed in January that the billionaire businessman could potentially become the next US president if he decides to enter the race.

Bloomberg scored 29 percent in a hypothetical race with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who gained 33 percent, and Republican contender Donald Trump, who polled at 37 percent.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az.