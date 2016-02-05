Michael Schumacher: Latest news not good, says Luca di Montezemolo

LONDON. KAZINFORM F1 great Michael Schumacher's former boss at Ferrari has said the latest news about the German's health "is not good" - but has refused to elaborate.

"I have news and unfortunately it is not good," Luca di Montezemolo told reporters on Thursday.

When contacted by BBC Sport, Schumacher's official spokesperson Sabine Kehm declined to comment.

Seven-time world champion Schumacher, 47, suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Schumacher continues to receive intensive treatment at his home in Switzerland following the accident in France.

In November, FIA president Jean Todt said Schumacher was "still fighting",almost two years after the accident.

"Life is strange," added Di Montezemolo.

"He was a fantastic driver and only had one accident with Ferrari in 1999."

Michael Schumacher career statistics

Born: 3 January 1969

3 January 1969 Teams: Jordan (1991) Benetton (1991-1995), Ferrari (1996-2006), Mercedes (2010-2012)

First GP start: Belgium 1991

Belgium 1991 Last GP start: Brazil 2012

Brazil 2012 First GP win: Belgium 1992

Belgium 1992 Last GP win: China 2006

China 2006 Races started: 303

303 Wins: 91 (155 podium finishes)

91 (155 podium finishes) Championships: 7 (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)

Source: BBC News