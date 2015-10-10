Michael Yormark: GGG&#39;s team turned down fight with Ward in 36 minutes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Roc Nation, the company behind Andre Ward, Michael Yormark commented on how Golovkin's team members rejected their 50-50 deal. Yormark claims his company e-mailed K2 Promotions the offer on potential fight between Ward and Golovkin and received a ‘no' reply in half an hour, Vesti.kz reports.

"I respect Tom [Loeffler] and he's a nice man, but as it relates to this issue - he's way off-base. Andre Ward has always fought the best opponents that were available... We want to fight the best and we obviously consider GGG a formidable opponent. We made an offer to fight GGG. It was the number one priority on Andre's list. The offer was that he and Andre would both have one fight before they fought each other. They received the offer and in 36 minutes we got a response which basically stated ‘we cannot accept the offer and we're going in a different direction.' He [Golovkin] stated publically that he would go up to 168 to fight anybody but Andre," Yormark told BoxingScene.com. "Right now Andre Ward is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and they don't want nothing to do with him. They can continue to fight journeymen and protect Golovkin's record. The fight with Andre Ward would have been the fight to prove to people if he's as good as people think," he added. Recall that Tom Loeffler earlier said that Ward's camp sent their offer after Golovkin finalized a deal with Canadian David Lemieux. Фото с сайта foxsports.com