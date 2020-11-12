Michaela Friberg-Storey of Sweden named UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On 1 November, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Michaela Friberg-Storey of Sweden as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, with the host Government’s approval, Kazinform cites the press service of the UN in Kazakhstan.

Ms. Friberg-Storey brings over 20 years of experience working with peace, security and development to this position. Most recently, she has worked on strategic leadership of humanitarian operations and diplomacy for the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement through the Swedish Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). She also served as Head of the Security Sector Reform Division of the Agency for Peace, Security and Development (FBA) of the Swedish Government and worked at the Security Policy Department of the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Under the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Ms. Friberg-Storey also headed the Election Field Operations of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), held the position of Director of European Union Integration Office, and served the United Nations Special Envoy for Kosovo. She started her international career with Médecins Sans Frontières.

Ms. Friberg-Storey holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Stockholm University and completed a post-graduate degree on master’s level in Humanitarian Assistance at Uppsala University.