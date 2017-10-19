Micro-computer glitch behind delayed launch of Russia’s Progress cargo spacecraft

SOCHI. KAZINFORM A micro-computer glitch was behind a decision to reschedule the launch of Russia's Progress MS-07 resupply ship from October 12 to October 14, Executive Director for Manned Space Flights at the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Sergei Krikalyov told TASS on Thursday.

"The root cause still has to be studied but we have identified the equipment. A valve did not open in it and we understood that a glitch occurred in the control system, in one of the micro-computers and we replaced it. Why didn't the computer send the signal? This was either a failure of electronics or a failure of the software," Krikalyov said on the sidelines of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.

Roscosmos also has to understand why the faults were not revealed before the launch and what has to be done to prevent such failures in the future, Krikalyov said, without specifying the time of the check's completion.

"Surely until the next launch [the check will be completed]," he added.

It was reported earlier that the launch of the Progress MS-07 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station had been rescheduled from October 12 to October 14. The launch on the planned date was canceled by automatics and no cause was given. A government commission is investigating the causes of this incident.

The resupply ship was launched to the ISS on October 14. It was originally planned that the Progress MS-07 cargo spacecraft would for the first time perform its flight to the world's sole orbiter under a three-hour scheme (two revolutions around the Earth's orbit) but finally, the flight was carried out under a two-day scheme.