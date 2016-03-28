MID: Kazakhstan bans exploitation of Fokker-100 aircrafts without technical inspection act

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development banned exploitation of Fokker-100 aircrafts without a technical inspection act.

According to a press-release, this act must be submitted to the Civil Aviation Committee and Air Traffic Planning Centre of Kazaeronavigation RSE, Kazakhstan’s largest provider of air navigation services. Alongside, the Committee prohibited exploitation of Fokker-100 aircrafts without an appropriate technical inspection act.

Recall that, a plane belonging to Bek Air airline made an emergency landing at the Astana Airport on Sunday morning. According to pilots, they realized that the nosewheels were malfunctioning when the plane was already in descent. Local emergencies service teams and airport crew covered the runway with foam to minimize friction. The plane landed some 45 minutes later than scheduled, after making several loops around the airfield. 116 passengers and five crew members were onboard. All of them were rescued safely. No injuries were reported.

Bek Air is the only airline operating Fokker-100 aircrafts. The company’s fleet has eight aircrafts six of which are exploited in Kazakhstan.