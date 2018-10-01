MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show launches Tuesday

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM The 45th edition of the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show will launch on Tuesday at Expo Centre Sharjah. The show's activities will take place amidst the participation of more than 500 local and international companies and brands from 25 different countries.

The show, to be held during 2nd - 6th October, offers a global platform to present the latest designs and trends in watches, jewellery, diamonds and precious stones, WAM reports.

The 30,000-square-metre exhibition, which is held twice a year, includes the participation of some of the most prominent designers and manufacturers of watches and jewellery from the United Kingdom, Japan, Russia, the United States, Latvia, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, Taiwan, Yemen, and the UAE.

The current edition will include the first Japanese participation in the exhibition's 24-year history. This participation in the show is in the form of a Japanese national pavilion, which includes Japanese companies that are considered leaders in the watch and jewellery industry.

The Indian pavilion is the largest at this year's show and includes 58 companies that are showcasing their latest modern and traditional jewellery designs.

The Hong Kong pavilion is the second largest in terms of the number of exhibitors and includes 55 companies and brands that are participating in this year's event. Other prominent national pavilions in the exhibition are the Italian, Turkish, Malaysian, Singaporean, Lebanese and Thai pavilions.

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry supports the show.