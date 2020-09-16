  • kz
    Midweek weather forecast: Rainy, windy weather in Kazakhstan

    14:31, 16 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict gusty wind and scattered showers are in store for Kazakhstan on September 17-19, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, the rest of the week will see showers, with thunderstorms in southern Kazakhstan. Torrential rains with gusty wind will douse the north, center and east of Kazakhstan. The probability of rail and fog will be high in those parts of the country.

    Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Dry, relatively warm weather is expected to descend on most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, according to Kazhydromet’s statement.


