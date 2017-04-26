  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in Russia

    15:59, 26 April 2017
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM According to TASS , a MiG-31 interceptor jet crashed near the Telemba proving ground in Buryatia during a training flight on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said. Both pilots reportedly ejected themselves.

    "A MiG-31 interceptor jet of the Eastern Military District crashed during a training flight near the Telemba proving ground, the Republic of Buryatia, at 12:05 Moscow time. Both crewmembers reportedly ejected themselves," the Defense Ministry said. "A search and rescue service helicopter was dispatched to the site of the incident."

    A source earlier claimed the jet crashed in the Chita district of the Transbaikal Territory.

     

    Tags:
    Russia Army Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!