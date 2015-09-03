Migrant child&#39;s body on beach shocks Europe

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - He's maybe a year old, maybe a little older. Lying face down, his head to one side with his bottom slightly up -- the way very young children like to sleep.

But the water is lapping around his face and his body is lifeless, CNN reports. The boy, in a red T-shirt, blue pants and tiny shoes with Velcro straps, was one of 12 people who drowned off Turkey and washed up on a beach Wednesday. A photo of him lying alone and being approached by an official has been shared widely around the world, often with the Twitter hashtag #KıyıyaVuranİnsanlık or "Flotsam of Humanity" in Turkish. 'No humanity' Some said they hoped the images of the boy lying on the beach and his limp body being scooped up by a rescue worker could be a turning point in the debate over how to handle the surge of people heading toward Europe. Nadim Houry, Human Rights Watch deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, described the pictures as "haunting." "Biggest indictment of collective failure," he wrote. "Shame on the world!" Burhan Akman tweeted from Turkey, adding in another post, "I see human but no humanity." Some have drowned. Others have been crushed in stampedes. And some have been asphyxiated by boat engine fumes. "In the last few weeks we have seen many deaths," Federico Soda, IOM's director for the Mediterranean region, said last week. "We think that this may be explained by the fact that the smugglers are becoming increasingly violent and cruel." Full story