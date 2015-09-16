Migrant crisis: Dozens head for Croatia as Hungary border sealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first group of migrants has reached Serbia's border with Croatia - a new route into the European Union.

Buses took the migrants towards the town of Sid, after Hungary closed the border with Serbia, stranding thousands attempting to reach Germany - final destination for many.

Croatia has said it will not "just allow people to move through".

New border restrictions and a row over allocating migrants have shown bitter divisions in Europe over the crisis.

Hundreds of stranded migrants spent the night in the open or in makeshift tents close to the Serbian border with Hungary. Some gathered wood for fires.

On Tuesday, Hungary declared a state of emergency in the area, with hundreds of army and police deployed to enforce new laws making it an offence to breach a razor-wire border fence.

Police sealed a railway crossing point near Roszke which had been used by tens of thousands of migrants to enter the European border-free Schengen zone.

The move has all but stopped the inflow. On Wednesday, Hungarian police said they had detained 367 migrants entering illegally. A record 9,380 rushed into Hungary on Monday - just before the border was closed. For more information go to BBC.com.