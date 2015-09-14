Migrant Crisis: EC calls again for settling 160,000 refugees across Europe

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Commission calls EU countries again for agreement on settling 160,000 refugees from the Middle East and Africa on EU territory.

"President Jean-Claude Juncker this afternoon spoke on the phone with Chancellor Angela Merkel where she informed him about the temporary reintroduction of controls at the borders with other EU-Member States, particularly at the German-Austrian border. The German decision of today underlines the urgency to agree on the measures proposed by the European Commission in order to manage the refugee crisis. The free movement of people under Schengen is a unique symbol of European integration. However, the other side of the coin is a better joint management of our external borders and more solidarity in coping with the refugee crisis. This is why the extraordinary Council of Interior Ministers scheduled for September 14 is so important," European Commission Statement as of September 13, 2015 reads.