    Migrant crisis: 'Hundreds dead' in shipwrecks off Libya

    20:54, 03 November 2016
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM More than 239 migrants are believed drowned in two shipwrecks off the coast of Libya, migration officials say.

    The UNHCR refugee agency was told the news by two survivors brought ashore on the Italian island of Lampedusa, spokeswoman Carlotta Sami said.

    No bodies have so far been recovered.

    More than 4,200 migrants have died making the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea this year, International Organization of Migration spokesman Leonard Doyle says.

     Read more at BBC

    World News
