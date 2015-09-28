Migration crisis caused not only by wars, but also by development imbalance - Nazarbayev

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Migration crisis is caused not only by wars, but also by development imbalances. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it delivering a speech at the United Nations summit for the adoption of the post-2015 development agenda within the framework of the UN General Assembly's 70th Jubilee Session, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiyembay reports from New York.

"It is high time to concentrate our efforts around the Big Eurasia which will unite the Eurasian Economic Union, the Silk Road Economic Belt and the European Union into one integration project of the 21st century," N. Nazarbayev said. As the President noted, the gap between the rich and the poor keeps growing to date. The negative tendency is aggravated by the conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The current refugee crisis is caused not only by wars, but also by the imbalance of development, Nazarbayev added.