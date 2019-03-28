Miguel Angel Lopez is 6th after Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya brought the peloton into the high mountains with stage 3 of 179 km to the famous climb Vallter 2000. There was the first real fight for the general classification of the race on the slopes of the final climb, according to Astana Pro Team's website.

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez showed a strong fight spirit, making an impressive come back in the leading group after attack of Egan Bernal with 5.4 km to go. After a group of two leaders with Bernal and Nairo Quintana went away, Adam Yates and later Miguel Angel Lopez and Dan Martin all were able to come back to create the leading group, which played the stage victory.



In the sprint Adam Yates took the stage with the Astana rider finishing 5th.



- I can't say I am here at 100% of my form. I am still on the way to be in top shape. So, today I missed a bit in the beginning of the climb, but later I was able to come back in front, catching the leaders. Honestly, I suffered a bit from the cold on the last climb since at the top there was just 3oC. But, however, I've managed to do this stage on a good level, finishing with the other favorites. Another hard days is waiting for us tomorrow, so, let's see, - said Miguel Angel Lopez.

Despite a hard day in the mountains, the Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt was able to hold his lead in the overall classification, still having 27 seconds on Adam Yates. After this stage Miguel Angel Lopez is currently 6th overall, 39 seconds behind the leader of the race. Also Merhawi Kudus is not far in the general classification, staying on 15th position, +2.03.



Tomorrow will be held the 4th stage of the race: 150.3 km from Llanars to the first category climb La Molina.