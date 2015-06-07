Miguel Cotto knocks out Geale with Golovkin in the ringside

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin has attended the Miguel Cotto vs. Daniel Geale fight at Barclays Center in New York tonight, GGG's official VKontakte account says.

WBC middleweight champion Miguel Cotto from Puerto Rico retained his title by knocking out former three-time champion Daniel Geale from Australia in the fourth round. Recall that the Aussie was stopped by Golovkin in the third round last year as well. Cotto's WBC mandatory challenger is now Golovkin.