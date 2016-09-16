Mike Tyson, Gennady Golovkin expected in Astana during EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mike Tyson and Gennady Golovkin are expected to come to Astana for a professional boxing evening and WBC Convention. The events are scheduled to be held in the Kazakh capital as part of the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.

An appropriate memorandum of cooperation in professional boxing has been signed today by JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017, Astana Mayor’s Office, Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, World Boxing Council and LLP Diamond Ring Promotions.

The goal of the memorandum is to establish partnership relations and develop long-term, efficient and mutually beneficial cooperation among the above-mentioned organizations which is aimed at holding professional boxing-related events including the 55th Jubilee Convention of the World Boxing Council and a boxing evening in September 2017 in Astana.

All these events will take place during the Astana EXPO 2017.

“EXPO 2017 is a world-class event to be hosted in the Kazakh capital city. A plenty of large-scale events will be organized in this period, and some of them are of international importance. In my opinion, the memorandum will occupy a special place in the range of events to be held within the EXPO 2017,” Deputy Mayor of Astana Ermek Amanshayev says.

“On behalf of the World Boxing Council, I would like to say that I am glad that the WBC Jubilee Summit will take place in Astana during the EXPO 2017. More than 165 countries will send their delegates to it. All of them will be able to see the capital of Kazakhstan and admire its beauty,” WBC Spokesperson Oksana Semenishina noted.

EXPO 2017 will be held in Astana from June 10 to September 10, 2017.