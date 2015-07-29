Mikel Landa to be captain of «Astana» team at Tour of Burgos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 25-year-old cyclist Mikel Landa will be a captain of "Astana" team at the Tour of Burgos scheduled to be held on August 4-8, Vesti.kz informs.

Michele Scarponi, Luis Sanchez, Rein Taaramäe and Migel Lopez will represent the team at the race. Besides, M. Landa and F. Aru will represent "Astana" team at the Clásica San Sebastián one-day race. Thus, the team will complete preparation for the Vuelta scheduled to be held from August 22 through September 13.

M. Landa won the Tour of Burgos in 2011.