ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) issued updated weekly rankings, Sports.kz reports.

British tennis player Andy Murray tops the list, Serbian Novak Djokovic is second, and Swiss Stan Wawrinka is third.

The only Kazakhstani in the Top 100 Mikhail Kukushkin has lost three positions and is now 90th. Another Kazakhstani who is closest to the top hundred is Alexandr Bublik - 138th.