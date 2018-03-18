Milano-Sanremo: Astana's Cort 8th at via Roma

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana rider Magnus Cort took a solid 8th place at the finish line of the first Monument of the season Milano-Sanremo on via Roma, the team's press service reports.

There was a sprint from a big chasing group for second and third places on the podium just behind the Italian Vincenzo Nibali, who won the race.

"In the final we had a big group and I found myself a bit boxed in. I waited for a moment to start my sprint, but I could not find a way to go. , felt very good during the whole day, also on the climbs. I think I had legs to reach the podium today, because I was able to save some energy until the end. Anyway, I think, I did a good race, it is nice to finish in the Top-10. Last year I was 11th, now I am 8th. I small progress. Now, I hope to get something more in Belgium," said Magnus Cort.

Astana Team had some bad luck in the final of the race. Firstly, Michael Valgren got a flat tire just before the Cipressa climb and was forced to spend a lot of energy to come back in the peloton. But later, with just 1 km to the bottom of the decisive climb of the day Poggio di Sanremo a crash of a few riders has stopped Alexey Lutsenko, Davide Villella and Michael Valgren.

"There was just one km to the Poggio and our team did a move on the right side to get a position before the climb. But, on a roundabout a rider crashed into the road barrier. I saw his bike flying really high. Yeah, we did not crash, but forced to brake. It was a real bad luck, because in that moment of the race it was impossible to come back in front," explained Alexey Lutsenko.

La Primavera has started in the city center of Milano in the cold and under the rain. A group of 9 riders went away in the first kilometers of 294 km long distance. The peloton controlled it perfectly and just before the bottom of the Cipressa climb the last four riders of the yearly break were caught. The group passed the Cipressa and all the way to the Poggio without any attacks.

A powerful attack in the final part of the Poggio climb brought a victory to Vincenzo Nibali. Despite all attempts, the group could not bring him back, sprinting only for second and third places. Thus, Caleb Ewan was second and Arnaud Demare completed the podium with third.

Photo credit: ©Bettiniphoto