  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Military man suspected of beating woman to death in Astana

    13:43, 17 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana police detained a 24-year-old resident of Akmola region who is suspected of beating a woman to death. The suspect was taken into custody on September 15.

    "The woman was found severely beaten inside a yard of one of the apartment complexes in Abylai Khan Street on August 14. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, but she died of sustained wounds upon arrival.

    The suspected killer turned out to be a military man linked to the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    An investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Astana Police News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!