Military officers of eight countries join Tsentr-2019 drill

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The active phase of Tsentr-2019 strategic command and staff exercises has passed.

Military personnel of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India have taken part in the event. It is worth noting that more than 20 thousand units of military equipment and weapons, as well as about 600 aircraft took part in the exercises, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense.

The exercises attracted armoured personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, fighter aircraft, military transport aircraft, combat helicopters, tactical missile systems and artillery pieces. The exercises demonstrated new forms and methods of warfare given the experience of current military conflicts.

Speaking about the international format, military contingents have worked out several tactical episodes including reconnaissance-fire and reconnaissance-strike operations; massive fire damage; retention of occupied lines with the transition to offense; tactical and operational air landings.

The practical actions of the troops were observed by the presidents of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the military chiefs of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.