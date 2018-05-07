Military parade -2018: Military demonstrated full readiness

OTAR. KAZINFORM The second half of the military parade held this year in the Otar military base of Zhambyl region was held on an unprecedented large scale. The Kazakh Army and security services showed all their strength.

Special forces units and special operations forces units of the Kazakh Armed Forces backed by airpower, warfare, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, rocket troops and artillery and territorial defense forces destroyed a notional base of illegally military groups.





All the tasks set were perfectly coped.





The parade lasted more than an hour. Those gathered also surveyed the military equipment exhibition unveiled there.





As earlier reported more than 3,000 military, 300 units of military equipment and military machinery, 40 aircraft planes took part in the parade.



