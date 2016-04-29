Military plane crashes in China: report

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - A Chinese military aircraft crashed into a forested hillside in eastern China's Zhejiang Province on Thursday, but without any casualties, mainland media reported Friday.

Two pilots made emergency escape as the unidentified aircraft crashed near Baisui village in Yaolin Township of Tonglu County at around 11 p.m., the Jinhua news portal reported.

Photographs uploaded on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, showed pieces of what was believed to be parts of the fixed-wing aircraft and bombs scattered about on greenery.

There were no reports of civilian injuries, damaged homes or burning debris at the crash site.

Police have blockaded roads leading to the hillside and vehicles passing through the area were being inspected.

The secretary of the village committee reportedly confirmed that a military aircraft has crashed and that two pilots were treated with non-life-threatening injuries

Accidents involving air force planes are rarely confirmed by the military.

A two-seater Jian-10 fighter jet last crashed in the same province on Dec. 17, with its two pilots escaping unscathed, Hong Kong media reported.



Source: Kyodo